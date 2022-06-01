ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 198 Tonight, on the program, we're striving to be the best in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we're getting back into our Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke playthrough. During the last Nuzlocke episode, we made our way to Eterna City and defeated Gardenia, the gym leader. We also made our way through the Team Galactic building, in town, and took down Commander Jupiter. On tonight's episode, we're going to make our way down Cycling Road and Hearthome City.

However, we lost two Pokémon along the way, Bat-mite, the Zubat, and Dude Brah, the Geodude. It's with a heavy heart that they will live the rest of their days in one of my PC boxes, never to return. However, we did replace one of them with Secretariat, the Ponyta, and we needed a fire type so it's a win-win situation. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, find out if we take that next step in finishing this Brilliant Diamond Nuzlocke playthrough.

