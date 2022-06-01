Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet release date

Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Donovan Erskine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the next games in the Pokemon franchise. Set in a brand new region, these new games will introduce us to a fresh set of Pokemon and characters. Originally announced as a 2022 game, we now know exactly when we’ll be able to get our hands on the latest Pokemon adventure. Let’s take a look at the release date for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be released on November 18, 2022. The games will be released simultaneously worldwide for the Nintendo Switch. While the Pokemon games were originally released in Japan first and then came to other regions later on. The series adapted a worldwide rollout with the release of Pokemon X and Y in 2013.

Both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now and cost $59.99 USD each. As for the content within the games themselves, trailers for Scarlet and Violet have revealed several new Pokemon for players to capture and befriend. We’ve also gotten our first look for their respective Legendaries in Koraidon and Miraodon. Most notably, Game Freak has revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature 4-player multiplayer co-op.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were originally revealed during a Pokemon Presents event on Pokemon Day back in February. This was where we were first introduced to the region’s starters, Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Sprigatito.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. It will mark the second and third Pokemon games to be released in the calendar year, as Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released back in January. As we get closer to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, stick with Shacknews for the latest details.

