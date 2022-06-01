Tell Me Why is free on Xbox & PC throughout Pride Month 2022 DONTNOD Entertainment has once again made Tell Me Why free for this year's Pride Month and will donate towards trans charities throughout June.

In 2021, DONTNOD Entertainment and Xbox Publishing made the game free to claim and keep for Pride Month. It’s happening again this year, allowing players to embark on this touching and emotional narrative adventure for the low cost of free during the entirety of June 2022. What’s more, DONTNOD and Xbox Publishing will host a marathon stream later this Pride Month to collect donations for the Trans Lifeline charity, in addition to donations being made already.

DONTNOD (now DON'T NOD)announced its plans for Pride Month 2022 via a blog post on its website on June 1, 2022. It begins with once again making Tell Me Why free on PC and Xbox platforms for the entirety of Pride Month, from June 1 to June 30. This is a repeat of the generous offering of the game from back in Pride Month 2021, but it’s good to see it happen again in 2022, especially alongside the other things DON'T NOD and Xbox Publishing have planned.

Tell Me Why isn't just a good mystery with a solid story and compelling characters. It's also an excellent journey through trans coming out and acceptance.

In addition to making Tell Me Why free this month, DON'T NOD and Xbox Publishing have announced they will be making donations of $25,000 USD a piece towards the Transgender Law Center and Trans Lifeline non-profit organizations for a total of $50,000. Moreover, Xbox Publishing will host a Tell Me Why livestream marathon on June 23 in which donations will be collected and given to Trans Lifeline as well. In addition, the article asks readers to support further trans and LGBTQ initiatives throughout June, listing a number of organizations and ways to help.

Tell Me Why was an incredible journey with a compelling mystery and fantastic characters, well worth our time when it launched in 2020 and still worth a go in 2022. Be sure to pick it up if you haven’t yet and see for yourself as it remains free throughout Pride Month 2022.