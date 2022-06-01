Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings call.

GameStop’s (GME) business has been a fascinating one to follow over the last year and a half, whether it be the stock-related chaos or the major shifts in leadership. With the first quarter of 2022 now in the rearview mirror, GameStop will be releasing its earnings report, as well as holding a subsequent earnings call where it will discuss those results. If you’re interested in hearing what the executives have to say, we can show you how to listen to the GameStop Q1 2022 earnings call.

The GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings call will take place on June 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to listen to the call live over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, as we’re registered for the webcast and will be streaming it there. After the conclusion of the call, we’ll be uploading it in its entirety as a VOD to our YouTube channel. If you want to register and listen to the webcast yourself, you can do so on GameStop’s investor relations page. However, you’ll need to provide some personal information in order to do so.

The GameStop (GME) earnings call will take place shortly after the company reveals its Q1 2022 earnings report. During the call, executives and leadership at GameStop will speak to the information found in the report. They’ll also provide predictions for the company’s financial performance in the upcoming quarter. While earnings calls usually feature a Q&A segment at their conclusion, it’s unlikely that we’ll get one during the upcoming GameStop call.

That’s how you can listen to the GameStop (GME) Q1 2022 earnings call. If you aren’t able to listen, we here at Shacknews will be tuned in, and you can expect to catch any potential news right over on our GME topic page.