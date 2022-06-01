Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Avenging Spirit re-release pre-orders are now open

The beloved 90s arcade game Avenging Spirit will soon get a physical re-release.
Donovan Erskine
1

Avenging Spirit is just one of many games that graced arcade cabinets in the 90s. Originally released in Japan under the title Phantasm, this action platformer sees players looking to rescue their kidnapped girlfriend from the gang members that took her. Now, the Jaleco classic is getting a GameBoy re-release roughly thirty years later.

Retro-Bit will be handling the distribution of the Avenging Spirit re-release, and shared details of the upcoming launch on its website. Avenging Spirit first came to GameBoy back in 1992, following its debut in arcades. With the new re-release, those that still have their GameBoy (or a device capable of playing GB games) will be able to pick up this thirty year-old game. Pre-order for the GameBoy re-release of Avenging Spirit have opened up and will be available until July 3, 2022.

In addition to a GameBoy cartridge of the game, the Avenging Spirit re-release comes with a hardcover packaging that features restored original artwork. There is also an instruction manual and a glow cart that can be used to keep the actual cart in good condition. For the purists out there, the team at Jaleco has ensured that the endgame screens will be identical to that of the original Japanese release.

In Avenging Spirit, players take on the role of a ghost of a man that was recently killed by gang members that kidnapped his girlfriend. On a mission for vengeance, you’ll be able to possess different characters and items. Following the pre-order window, Avenging Spirit will be available at select in-store retailers.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

