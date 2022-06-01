Knockout City goes free-to-play with Season 6 As Knockout City sheds Electronic Arts as publisher and goes fully under the Velan Studios banner, it also goes free-to-play this coming season.

Knockout City has been an interesting PVP multiplayer game to see, taking dodgeball to some interesting places since its launch in May 2021. Now, it’s continuing to up its game, but for free and without Electronic Arts going forward. Season 6 has arrived in Knockout City, and besides getting new features like a new ball, hideout upgrades, and fresh cosmetics, it’s also officially going free-to-play on all platforms.

Velan Studios announced Knockout City’s move to free-to-play alongside the launch of Season 6 on the game’s official Twitter on June 1, 2022. Season 6 marks another round of interesting additions to Knockout City’s dodgeball formula. However, the biggest move here is the shift to free-to-play. Teased at the start of its Year 2 plans, Velan Studios has shed Electronic Arts as publisher on the game and is now taking over both developing and publishing on the title. Anyone can enjoy Knockout City on any available platform (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC).

Season 6 of Knockout City kicks off its free-to-play state, and plenty of more fun is on the way alongside today's features.

There are also quite a few features launching today and more on the way as shown in the Season 6 roadmap above. Players can explore all kinds of new features including the new Boomerang Ball. If you hit an opponent with it, it will come right back for you to catch. Without teammates around, you can also throw the Boomerang Ball at a wall to charge it up as if it were a passed ball for faster throwing. There are also new hideout updates, cars to bring your crew to the matches, League Play rewards, and a new Brawl Pass (Knockout City’s season pass) on which to earn cosmetics and other rewards on free and premium tracks.

We’ve thoroughly enjoyed Knockout City every time we’ve played here at Shacknews. It was pretty worthwhile as a paid game, but definitely worth a look in free-to-play. Download it on your favorite platform, give it a look, and see how Season 6 of Knockout City finds you without spending a dime. It’s available now.