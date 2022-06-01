Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Knockout City goes free-to-play with Season 6

As Knockout City sheds Electronic Arts as publisher and goes fully under the Velan Studios banner, it also goes free-to-play this coming season.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Knockout City has been an interesting PVP multiplayer game to see, taking dodgeball to some interesting places since its launch in May 2021. Now, it’s continuing to up its game, but for free and without Electronic Arts going forward. Season 6 has arrived in Knockout City, and besides getting new features like a new ball, hideout upgrades, and fresh cosmetics, it’s also officially going free-to-play on all platforms.

Velan Studios announced Knockout City’s move to free-to-play alongside the launch of Season 6 on the game’s official Twitter on June 1, 2022. Season 6 marks another round of interesting additions to Knockout City’s dodgeball formula. However, the biggest move here is the shift to free-to-play. Teased at the start of its Year 2 plans, Velan Studios has shed Electronic Arts as publisher on the game and is now taking over both developing and publishing on the title. Anyone can enjoy Knockout City on any available platform (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC).

Season 6 of Knockout City kicks off its free-to-play state, and plenty of more fun is on the way alongside today's features.
Season 6 of Knockout City kicks off its free-to-play state, and plenty of more fun is on the way alongside today's features.

There are also quite a few features launching today and more on the way as shown in the Season 6 roadmap above. Players can explore all kinds of new features including the new Boomerang Ball. If you hit an opponent with it, it will come right back for you to catch. Without teammates around, you can also throw the Boomerang Ball at a wall to charge it up as if it were a passed ball for faster throwing. There are also new hideout updates, cars to bring your crew to the matches, League Play rewards, and a new Brawl Pass (Knockout City’s season pass) on which to earn cosmetics and other rewards on free and premium tracks.

We’ve thoroughly enjoyed Knockout City every time we’ve played here at Shacknews. It was pretty worthwhile as a paid game, but definitely worth a look in free-to-play. Download it on your favorite platform, give it a look, and see how Season 6 of Knockout City finds you without spending a dime. It’s available now.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola