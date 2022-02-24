Knockout City to go free-to-play in Year 2 Velan Studios has announced its Year 2 plans for Knockout City, which include going free-to-play.

Knockout City was one of the pleasant surprise releases of last year, delivering an exciting dodgeball video game with a colorful and inviting art style. With the game coming up on its first anniversary this May, the developers are looking forward to the game’s second year of content. Velan Studios has outlined the upcoming seasonal content that will be found in Knockout City 2, as well as the fact that the game will be going free-to-play.

Velan Studios shared an update on the future of Knockout City in which they laid out what fans can expect to see in the coming months. Season 5 will be subtitled “Greatest Hits,” and is meant to be a celebration of all the different content that came to Knockout City during the game’s first year. Superpowers, Chain Reaction, and Basketbrawl will all return in Season 5, alongside some other surprises.

Knockout City will become free-to-play with the start of Year 2, which will happen after the conclusion of the game’s fifth season, allowing players on all platforms will be able to jump into Season 6 at no charge. Velan Studios thanked players that had previously purchased the game, stating that it will. “Our first priority will always be our community, and we’ve built a special Season 6 Loyalty Bundle specifically for those who have already purchased the game before Season 6 launches that’ll include exclusive legendary cosmetics, XP boosts, and 2,000 Holobux.”

Velan Studios also announced that it will begin to self-publish Knockout City in Year 2. EA previously served as the game’s publisher, but the developer will now take over those responsibilities. Velan Studios says that this transition will allow it to have a closer relationship with the community and fully realize its vision for Knockout city.

Knockout City is looking to have a big 2022, with the swap to free-to-play a part of its content plans. For more on what Velan Studios is cooking up, stick with us here on Shacknews.