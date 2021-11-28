Everything leaving Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen Every Exotic, Catalyst, cosmetic item, and activity being vaulted when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases in February 2022, and though it might bring a wealth of new stuff, there is also going to be a lot of content vaulted. If you want to fully prepare for the release of the next expansion, you will need to know everything leaving Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen. This includes Exotic weapons, Catalysts, quests and other bits and pieces.

Note that these items are not being removed from your Collections – you still get to keep them! The thing that’s being removed is the way to unlock them. You won’t be able to unlock these things for the first time until Bungie adds a way for you to do so.

Everything leaving Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen

There is a bunch of stuff leaving Destiny 2 on February 22, 2022 when The Witch Queen releases. Probably the most noteworthy things leaving are the locations the Tangled Shore and the H.E.L.M. Wings for the Eliksni and Awoken. What this means is that anything associated with those locations will become unavailable for unlocking.

Between now and the release of the Witch Queen, you should focus on unlocking anything on the following lists that you have yet to earn. You should begin with Exotic weapons and go from there – as you never know which Exotic is going to be the meta choice for the raid in the Witch Queen.

Exotics weapons & Catalysts leaving with The Witch Queen

There aren’t nearly as many Exotic weapons leaving with The Witch Queen as there were with Beyond Light, but there are some important ones heading out. Make sure you get the following Exotics before February.

Exotic weapons

Exotic weapon Quest/Activity to unlock Location required Ager's Scepter A Hollow Coronation uses Mara Sov's Chambers. Mara Sov's Chambers Chaperone Holliday Family History (quest is being moved to Shaw Han). N/A Dead Man's Tale The Voice on the Other Side requires access to Presage. Tangled Shore Hawkmoon As the Crow Flies requires access to Spider on the Tangled Shore. Tangled Shore Wish-Ender Wish-Ender requires access to the Tangled Shore. Tangled Shore

Exotic Catalysts

Only a couple of Exotic Catalysts will be unavailable when The Witch Queen releases. Be sure to look over the complete Exotic Catalyst and Masterwork upgrades list so you can power up all your Exotics.

Exotic catalyst Quest/Activity to unlock Location required Dead Man's Tale Complete At Your Fingertips quest Tangled Shore Hawkmoon Complete Bird of Prey quest Harbinger mission

Exotic Ghosts, Sparrows, Ships, and Emotes leaving

The other types of Exotics that are leaving Destiny 2 are Ghosts, Sparrows, and Ships. Thankfully, there aren’t too many on this list.

Activities being removed

There are quite a few activities being removed from Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen. These are activities from Season of the Hunt up to and including Season of the Lost. This means, if you want to farm up some great weapons, you will need to jump in and complete these as soon as possible.

Baron Hunts

Tangled Shore Public Events and Lost Sectors

Wrathborn Hunts Fallen Wrathbron, Savek Fallen Wrathborn, HKD-1 Hive Wrathborn, Dul Arath Hive Wrathborn, Xillox Leader of the Wrathborn, the High Celebrant

Override Europa Moon Tangled Shore Last City

Harbinger Exotic mission

Presage Exotic mission

Expunge Labyrinth (and Corrupted version) Styx (and Corrupted version) Tartarus (and Corrupted version)

Astral Alignment

Shattered Realm Forest of Echoes Debris of Dreams The Ruins of Wrath

Vanguard Strike Playlist (being combined with Battlegrounds into Vanguard Operations)

Other things leaving Destiny 2

Beyond various activities, there are also a few general features leaving Destiny 2 when The Witch Queen arrives. These include some strikes, vendors, and most notably, campaigns like Forsaken.

There is a lot of content being vaulted when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases on November 22, 2022. While there will no doubt be more powerful things to collect, those that want more options would do well to collect everything listed above before it leaves when Savathun arrives. Check out our Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of information and our ongoing coverage of Bungie’s hit shooter.