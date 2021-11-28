Everything leaving Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen
Every Exotic, Catalyst, cosmetic item, and activity being vaulted when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases in February 2022, and though it might bring a wealth of new stuff, there is also going to be a lot of content vaulted. If you want to fully prepare for the release of the next expansion, you will need to know everything leaving Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen. This includes Exotic weapons, Catalysts, quests and other bits and pieces.
Note that these items are not being removed from your Collections – you still get to keep them! The thing that’s being removed is the way to unlock them. You won’t be able to unlock these things for the first time until Bungie adds a way for you to do so.
There is a bunch of stuff leaving Destiny 2 on February 22, 2022 when The Witch Queen releases. Probably the most noteworthy things leaving are the locations the Tangled Shore and the H.E.L.M. Wings for the Eliksni and Awoken. What this means is that anything associated with those locations will become unavailable for unlocking.
Between now and the release of the Witch Queen, you should focus on unlocking anything on the following lists that you have yet to earn. You should begin with Exotic weapons and go from there – as you never know which Exotic is going to be the meta choice for the raid in the Witch Queen.
Exotics weapons & Catalysts leaving with The Witch Queen
There aren’t nearly as many Exotic weapons leaving with The Witch Queen as there were with Beyond Light, but there are some important ones heading out. Make sure you get the following Exotics before February.
Exotic weapons
|Exotic weapon
|Quest/Activity to unlock
|Location required
|Ager's Scepter
|A Hollow Coronation uses Mara Sov's Chambers.
|Mara Sov's Chambers
|Chaperone
|Holliday Family History (quest is being moved to Shaw Han).
|N/A
|Dead Man's Tale
|The Voice on the Other Side requires access to Presage.
|Tangled Shore
|Hawkmoon
|As the Crow Flies requires access to Spider on the Tangled Shore.
|Tangled Shore
|Wish-Ender
|Wish-Ender requires access to the Tangled Shore.
|Tangled Shore
Exotic Catalysts
Only a couple of Exotic Catalysts will be unavailable when The Witch Queen releases. Be sure to look over the complete Exotic Catalyst and Masterwork upgrades list so you can power up all your Exotics.
|Exotic catalyst
|Quest/Activity to unlock
|Location required
|Dead Man's Tale
|Complete At Your Fingertips quest
|Tangled Shore
|Hawkmoon
|Complete Bird of Prey quest
|Harbinger mission
Exotic Ghosts, Sparrows, Ships, and Emotes leaving
The other types of Exotics that are leaving Destiny 2 are Ghosts, Sparrows, and Ships. Thankfully, there aren’t too many on this list.
|Exotic item
|Quest/Activity to unlock
|Location required
|Eternal Recurrence Sparrow
|Complete the Season of the Lost campaign, Wayfinder's Voyage.
|Mara Sov's chambers
|Forbidden Memory Ship
|Complete the Season of the Splicer campaign, Path of the Splicer.
|Eliksni quarters
|The Fourth Mark Ship
|Complete the Coup de Grace quest.
|Tangled Shore
|High gravitas Ship
|Rank 21 at the War Table (Season of the Chosen)
|War Table
|Shell of Gilgamesh Ghost Shell
|Complete Presage
|Tangled Shore
|Zeroneiro Shell
|Unpredictable Triumph (Expunge: Delphi without dying)
|Expunge
|Reefborn Warbird Ship
|Devotee's Remnant Triumph (Acquire Ager's Scepter catalyst)
|Mara Sov's chambers
Activities being removed
There are quite a few activities being removed from Destiny 2 with The Witch Queen. These are activities from Season of the Hunt up to and including Season of the Lost. This means, if you want to farm up some great weapons, you will need to jump in and complete these as soon as possible.
- Baron Hunts
- Tangled Shore Public Events and Lost Sectors
- Wrathborn Hunts
- Fallen Wrathbron, Savek
- Fallen Wrathborn, HKD-1
- Hive Wrathborn, Dul Arath
- Hive Wrathborn, Xillox
- Leader of the Wrathborn, the High Celebrant
- Override
- Europa
- Moon
- Tangled Shore
- Last City
- Harbinger Exotic mission
- Presage Exotic mission
- Expunge
- Labyrinth (and Corrupted version)
- Styx (and Corrupted version)
- Tartarus (and Corrupted version)
- Astral Alignment
- Shattered Realm
- Forest of Echoes
- Debris of Dreams
- The Ruins of Wrath
- Vanguard Strike Playlist (being combined with Battlegrounds into Vanguard Operations)
Other things leaving Destiny 2
Beyond various activities, there are also a few general features leaving Destiny 2 when The Witch Queen arrives. These include some strikes, vendors, and most notably, campaigns like Forsaken.
- Tangled Shore vendors
- Spider
- Petra Venj
- The Crow
- H.E.L.M. Wings: Eliksni and Awoken vendors
- Umbral Decoder
- Prismatic Recaster
- Splicer Servitor
- Wayfinder’s Compass
- Mara Sov’s Chambers
- Strikes
- Broodhold
- The Hallowed Lair
- Campaigns and narratives
There is a lot of content being vaulted when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases on November 22, 2022. While there will no doubt be more powerful things to collect, those that want more options would do well to collect everything listed above before it leaves when Savathun arrives. Check out our Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of information and our ongoing coverage of Bungie’s hit shooter.
