Expunge mission guide - Destiny 2 A complete guide to each of the Expunge mission variants in Destiny 2.

Expunge is a brand new mission in Destiny 2, taking players into the Vex network to do some jumping puzzles, shoot some enemies, and take down another Vex boss. As the Season of the Splicer continues, different versions of the Expunge mission will become available. Below you’ll find our Expunge mission guide, which will be updated as new instances are added.

How to start Expunge

Complete the weekly Path of the Splicer quest to unlock Expunge on the Tangled Shore.

Begin by speaking with Mithrax in the H.E.L.M. and complete Path of the Splicer III. After this, the Expunge mission can be launched from the Tangled Shore.

Expunge mission guide

As the Season of the Splicer continues, there will be new versions of the Expunge mission to complete. Each mission offers a different twist on the setup of entering the Vex network and taking down a boss. Be sure to complete each one and pay attention to the Season of the Splicer Seasonal Challenges, as some Challenges require certain parameters be met.

Expunge: Labyrinth

Expunge: Labyrinth is the first version of Expunge, available on May 25, 2021, during Week 3 of Season of the Splicer. This mission's main premise is to work through a maze at the start, defeat Nexus Guardian Harpies, carry their Data Spikes to a block, and then take down a boss at the end.

Start by running along the path to the end. There is a door to open.

As you load in, you will need to run straight through a green room and interact with the closed door. Drop down into the next section and crouch to enter a small tunnel behind the “Wirewalker” button. When all players are there, the door will open.

Crouch under the button and go to the end of the small corridor. Part of the wall will open revealing the path forward.

Continue through the winding corridors until you reach a dead end – the floor will disappear, dropping you into a new hallway. Look for the sliding wall with the green light behind it and drop down the chute.

Run through this triangle hallway to the end and drop down.

Pass through a triangular hallway and drop down at the end. Keep dropping until you reach another triangular hallway that is bright white.

In this white triangular hallway, look for a moving part of the wall on the left-hand side from where you entered. Drop down into the hole and turn left to find a ramp heading up. Up this ramp are two paths, take the right-hand side to continue.

Jump across the gap, being sure to not land too hard!

You will enter another small hallway with a path at the back. Be careful, as a Vex barrier will periodically move along the path, killing you if it touches you. Run along this path and jump out over the gap to a thin ledge below you.

Work your way through this corridor that's fully of pushy walls.

The next corridor is a jumping puzzle where bits of the wall will push you off. Work your way to the far end to find a teleporter behind a bit of moving wall.

Once outside, follow the white strip of lighting on the ground to easily find your way.

This new area follows a pretty linear path that winds you towards the boss, Oppressive Mind. There are places where you need to jump from thin path to thin path, and a couple of routes that wrap behind a wall. Start by jumping across the gap to the thin path below.

Vex diamonds can be destroyed to create platforms.

Continue to jump around to the right-hand side of the area to reach a corner section. Turn left to spot a Vex diamond, destroy it to create a platform to easily jump around the corner. Use the gravity cannon to launch across to find three red holes in the wall – pick any one to go through. You’ll get blasted across to a new section, just follow the white strip of light on the ground to continue.

Some platforms appear and disappear on a cycle. Time your jumps correctly.

You will now need to work your way across a chasm with blocks that appear and disappear. While this happens, Hobgoblins will snipe you from distant platforms. Get to the other side and follow the path around to the right.

You will need to take Data Spikes to gravity cannons to activate them. Nexus Guardians drop Data Spikes when defeated.

As you round the corner, look for the next Vex diamond to destroy. If you have the Splicer Gauntlet upgrade, you can interact with the green button to create more jumping platforms. Jump across the chasm to find an Nexus Guardian Harpy that drops a data spike. Carry it up to the gravity cannon and deposit it. Use the gravity cannon to Ping-Pong to the other side.

Red boxes contain Vex seekers that detain you if they hit you. Shoot your detainment field to break free.

Defeat the Champion and follow the path to spot another Vex diamond to destroy. Jump across the gap and watch out for the red box. A small seeker Vex will fly at you, detaining anyone it hits. Jump across the next gap, being sure to avoid the next red box.

The path winds around to the right and then wraps in to the left after you destroy another Vex diamond. Jump across the gap, wrap around the corner, avoid the Hobgoblin on the platform, and be prepared for more jumping towards a distant gravity cannon – there will be another Nexus Guardian for you to destroy. Grab its data spike and carry it to the waypoint. Use the gravity cannons to fly around to the next area.

Be careful at the end of the gravity cannon Ping-Pong sections. Lots of enemies lie in wait.

As you land, you will need to dispatch some Fanatics and Cyclops. Defeat another Nexus Guardian, drop down to the ledge in front of you, wrap around the structure, crouch under a gap and deposit the Data Spike. Jump across the gap to reach the boss arena.

Fantis, Oppressive Mind is about as strong as a Lost Sector boss. You can burn it down with Supers and Power weapons.

This arena is where you’ll fight the Fantis, Oppressive Mind. There will be Vex diamonds in the area that create blocks for you to hide behind. The fight is extremely straightforward. Deal damage until the Oppressive Mind is immune, which will spawn Nexus Guardians. Defeat these Harpies and carry their Data Spikes to the distant platforms.

When the Oppressive Mind is shielded, defeat the Nexus Guardians and carry their Data Spikes to the distant platforms to remove Fantis' shield.

When all the Data Spikes are deposited, you can deal damage to the Oppressive Mind again. Defeat it to complete the Expunge: Labyrinth mission and earn your rewards.

Expunge: Tartarus

Coming soon.

Expunge: Styx

Coming soon.

Expunge: Delphi

Coming soon.

Completing all of the Expunge missions in Destiny 2 is needed for one of the Season of the Splicer Triumphs. Each mission will challenge players in unique ways, so make sure you take your best gear and maybe a Fireteam along with you. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more help with the latest content.