Evening Reading - August 27, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of August.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Dynamax Pokemon are coming in September to Pokemon GO
- First trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces Shadow
- Balatro gets free Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors & Among Us content later today
- Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker DLC brings new classes, character & story in spring 2025
- Pico Park 2 shadow drops on Nintendo Switch today
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 announced for 2025
- Tetris Forever gathers 15 classic games into one historic package this year
- MySims: Cozy Bundle comes to switch this November
- Suikoden I&II HD Remaster gets March 2025 release date
- Yakuza Kiwami comes to the Nintendo Switch in October 2024
- Pizza Tower gets surprise launch on Nintendo Switch today
- Castlevania Dominus Collection brings three DS titles to modern platforms today
- GameStop Retro locations have started opening
- Gundam Breaker 4 review: Breaking and building Gunpla to your heart's content
- Age of Mythology Retold review: I've heard this story before
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage review: Hoverboards, hairballs & a hurricane of murder
- Visions of Mana review: A soulful journey
- Towerborne crosses action RPG systems with good old fashioned beat 'em ups
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Things aren’t looking hot for Concord
August 27, 2024
The memes are pretty good, but Concord’s time looks limited.
Sonic 3 trailer just dropped and Knuckles got dropped
Hope nobody has made this yet-#SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/eEJEJfn80V— Revk ☆ C0mmisi0ns OPEN! ☆ (@Revkons) August 27, 2024
Really, they all did. It was a stone-cold a** whoopin’.
The waiting game continues
https://t.co/PDt99eu2RZ pic.twitter.com/51CAcBewka— Ultima - Sajam Slammin' (@UltimaShadowX) August 27, 2024
Maybe someday a presentation will tell us about the successor to the Nintendo Switch.
Silksong still MIA
#NintendoDirect #silksong pic.twitter.com/lun33WUeMJ— IdlerTheLonley (@IdlerThelonely) August 27, 2024
But hey, Pizza Tower on Switch is quite the treat.
Speaking of Pizza Tower
The Pizza Tower japanese trailer makes me very happy to see pic.twitter.com/GFX7E7wu1o— Spoopy (@Spoopy_Potatoes) August 27, 2024
This ad they ran on the Japanese Nintendo Direct was delightful.
That Capcom Fighting Collection 2, though
Gonna bust this out at the first Capcom Fighting Collection 2 CvS2 tourney pic.twitter.com/5C7LpcuEj1— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) August 28, 2024
\
Power Stone? Project Justice? Capcom Vs. SNK 2? Be still my heart.
No sign of Rouge the Bat in Sonicverse just yet
https://t.co/LvHVmA4Cmj pic.twitter.com/BNfz1LX4GK— Steve 'Stevesie' Gregson (@RoboticSteve) August 27, 2024
What a price to pay.
And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this August 27.
Have a great evening! A lot of games went out this week! Are you playing any of them over the long weekend?
