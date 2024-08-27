Evening Reading - August 27, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of August. We’re a few days out from a long weekend on Labor Day, or maybe you’re making holiday overtime. Either way, we appreciate you sticking around the site. We have plenty of more cool content on the way, so stay tuned for an excellent September as we prepare some amazing things. For now, though? For now we’re closing down another fine day of posting. Please enjoy this latest Evening Reading.

Things aren’t looking hot for Concord

The memes are pretty good, but Concord’s time looks limited.

Sonic 3 trailer just dropped and Knuckles got dropped

Really, they all did. It was a stone-cold a** whoopin’.

The waiting game continues

Maybe someday a presentation will tell us about the successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Silksong still MIA

But hey, Pizza Tower on Switch is quite the treat.

Speaking of Pizza Tower

The Pizza Tower japanese trailer makes me very happy to see pic.twitter.com/GFX7E7wu1o — Spoopy (@Spoopy_Potatoes) August 27, 2024

This ad they ran on the Japanese Nintendo Direct was delightful.

That Capcom Fighting Collection 2, though

Gonna bust this out at the first Capcom Fighting Collection 2 CvS2 tourney pic.twitter.com/5C7LpcuEj1 — Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) August 28, 2024

Power Stone? Project Justice? Capcom Vs. SNK 2? Be still my heart.

No sign of Rouge the Bat in Sonicverse just yet

What a price to pay.

