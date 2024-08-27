New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pizza Tower gets surprise launch on Nintendo Switch today

As of today, players can join Peppino on his rabid sprint to save his pizza restaurant in one of 2023's best indie platformers.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Pizza Tower has arrived on the Nintendo Switch at long last today. Tour De Pizza’s zany platformer was a darling of the indie scene in 2023, but it was confined entirely to PC. This week, that changes as Pizza Tower and all of its free content updates come over to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Tour De Pizza got a primo spot on Nintendo’s Indie World Direct showcase today. As of now, the game is available for Switch players to purchase and download. What’s more, Fangamer is launching a physical collector’s edition of the game that includes a physical copy and a Peppino egg timer. Purchases are unavailable at this time, but will open in the near future, and you can register for notifications of when it goes live.

Pizza Tower was one of Shacknews’ Top 23 Indie Games of 2023, landing at the lofty #3 spot, but it was also voted our Game That Should Be On Nintendo Switch 2023. The need is fulfilled. Now all that’s left is to join Peppino on his wacky sprint through dozens of delectable levels as the game hits Switch’s eShop today!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

