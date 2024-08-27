Watch the September 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase here Tune in for back-to-back showcases highlighting third-party games and indies coming to the Switch.

Nintendo is shaking things up by holding two separate presentations on the same day. The September 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase will air back-to-back, and you can watch them right here.

Watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Showcase

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase will begin at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel. It will be immediately followed by the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. Both events will be part of the same broadcast, so you won’t need to switch streams after the first one concludes. The two showcases will run for a combined 40 minutes.

During both showcases, we can expect to receive announcements and updates regarding games coming to the Switch from independent and third-party studios. We’ll be watching and sharing all of the Nintendo news right here on Shacknews.