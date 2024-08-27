New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Yakuza Kiwami comes to the Nintendo Switch in October 2024

The very start of Kiryu Kazuma's story will be available for Switch players to explore for the first time or reexperience this coming October.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

The Yakuza series has moved into stranger and greater pastures as it has transferred into its current Like a Dragon era with new protagonist Ichiban, but fans still love Kiryu and Switch players will be able to experience his origin in the series soon. Today, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced that Yakuza Kiwami will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, and it will be hitting the platform in October 2024.

Sega and RGG Studio announced Yakuza Kiwami for Nintendo Switch during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week. The game comes to Nintendo Switch on October 24, 2024.

We loved Kiwami’s PC port back in 2019, so it will be interesting to see if the Switch version brings similar quality. Stay tuned for more updates leading up to Yakuza Kiwami’s release on Nintendo Switch this coming October.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

