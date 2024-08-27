New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tetris Forever gathers 15 classic games into one historic package this year

The original Nintendo Famicom Tetris, the Super Bombliss games, and more are collected in this 40th anniversary collection.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Tetris is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and with it, the Tetris company is bringing a massive bundle of history and gaming together in one package coming in 2024. Tetris Forever is a collection of 15 classic Tetris games that include the original Nintendo Famicom Tetris, several of the Super Bombliss games, and much more, plus galleries and further features celebrating the extensive history of Tetris.

Tetris Forever was announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase this week. In addition to the 15 games packed into the bundle, Tetris Forever will include documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and more detailing the history of the IP.

Nintendo also teased that the original NES Tetris is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online NES Library later this year as well. With Tetris Forever set to launch in 2024, stay tuned for more details such as a release date as they drop, right here at Shacknews. 

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

