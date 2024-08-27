Capcom Fighting Collection 2 announced for 2025
The eight-game bundle includes Power Stone and Capcom vs SNK.
Capcom has announced a second Fighting Collection, which will bundle eight classic fighting games in a modern package. Its contents include The Power Stone and Capcom vs SNK games, as well as Plasma Sword and Project Justice.
The announcement trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was shown during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. Here are all the games featured in the collection:
Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000
Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
Project Justice
Capcom Fighting Evolution
Street Fighter Alpha 3: Upper
Plasma Sword
Power Stone
Power Stone 2
For more of the announcements from Nintendo’s back-to-back showcases this morning, Shacknews has what you need.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 announced for 2025