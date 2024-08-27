Capcom Fighting Collection 2 announced for 2025 The eight-game bundle includes Power Stone and Capcom vs SNK.

Capcom has announced a second Fighting Collection, which will bundle eight classic fighting games in a modern package. Its contents include The Power Stone and Capcom vs SNK games, as well as Plasma Sword and Project Justice.

The announcement trailer for Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was shown during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. Here are all the games featured in the collection:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Project Justice

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3: Upper

Plasma Sword

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

For more of the announcements from Nintendo’s back-to-back showcases this morning, Shacknews has what you need.