Pico Park 2 shadow drops on Nintendo Switch today TECOPARK's co-op puzzle-platformer launches as a timed Switch exclusive today.

TECOPARK made a surprise appearance during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase to announce Pico Park 2, a follow-up to its 2021 co-op puzzle-platformer. What’s more, the game launches today for the Nintendo Switch.

Pico Park 2 will once again allow up to 8 players to work cooperatively to overcome puzzle and platforming challenges. Several new levels are shown off in the announcement trailer.

Pico Park 2 is a timed Switch exclusive, but it’s currently unknown when it will come to other platforms.