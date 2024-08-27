New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pico Park 2 shadow drops on Nintendo Switch today

TECOPARK's co-op puzzle-platformer launches as a timed Switch exclusive today.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
TECOPARK made a surprise appearance during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase to announce Pico Park 2, a follow-up to its 2021 co-op puzzle-platformer. What’s more, the game launches today for the Nintendo Switch.

Pico Park 2 will once again allow up to 8 players to work cooperatively to overcome puzzle and platforming challenges. Several new levels are shown off in the announcement trailer.

Pico Park 2 is a timed Switch exclusive, but it’s currently unknown when it will come to other platforms.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

