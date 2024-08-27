Suikoden I&II HD Remaster gets March 2025 release date Konami has provided a new release date for its pair of Suikoden remasters.

Konami has been fairly quiet about Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars since it announced a delay out of 2023. During the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, the publisher made an appearance to announce that Suikoden I&II HD Remaster are coming on March 6, 2024.

The release date announcement trailer for Suikoden I&II HD features new gameplay footage, showing off the improved visuals. Konami also reveals new quality-of-life features, like the ability to increase battle speed and toggle auto-battle.

Suikoden will be released in March for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s one of many games that were featured during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.