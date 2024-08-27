New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster gets March 2025 release date

Konami has provided a new release date for its pair of Suikoden remasters.
Donovan Erskine
Konami
1

Konami has been fairly quiet about Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars since it announced a delay out of 2023. During the latest Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, the publisher made an appearance to announce that Suikoden I&II HD Remaster are coming on March 6, 2024.

The release date announcement trailer for Suikoden I&II HD features new gameplay footage, showing off the improved visuals. Konami also reveals new quality-of-life features, like the ability to increase battle speed and toggle auto-battle.

Suikoden will be released in March for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s one of many games that were featured during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

