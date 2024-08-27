MySims: Cozy Bundle comes to switch this November The upcoming re-release bundles together MySims and MySims Kingdom.

A couple of DS-era Sims spin-offs are making their way to the Switch via a new retro re-release. MySims: Cozy Bundle packages the original MySims and its fantasy follow-up MySims: Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

The trailer for MySims: Cozy Bundle reintroduces fans to the lifestyle simulator in which they can create their own character, towns, and apparel. It sports a different art style than the mainline Sims games and features fantasy content thanks to MySims: Kingdom.

MySims: Cozy Bundle launches for the Switch on November 19, 2024.