MySims: Cozy Bundle comes to switch this November

The upcoming re-release bundles together MySims and MySims Kingdom.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
2

A couple of DS-era Sims spin-offs are making their way to the Switch via a new retro re-release. MySims: Cozy Bundle packages the original MySims and its fantasy follow-up MySims: Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on November 19.

The trailer for MySims: Cozy Bundle reintroduces fans to the lifestyle simulator in which they can create their own character, towns, and apparel. It sports a different art style than the mainline Sims games and features fantasy content thanks to MySims: Kingdom.

MySims: Cozy Bundle launches for the Switch on November 19, 2024. Stick with Shacknews for more announcements out of today’s Nintendo presentations.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

