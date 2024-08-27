Dynamax Pokemon are coming in September to Pokemon GO Niantic's mobile Pokemon game will soon see Dynamax Pokemon pop up around the world.

During the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, Niantic teased that something big was coming to Pokemon GO. The only hint involved a gargantuan shadow looming overhead. The Pokemon GO developer finally revealed some details on Tuesday announcing that Dynamax Pokemon are on their way to the hit mobile game.

For the uninitiated, Dynamax Pokemon was a phenomenon originally introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield. When a Pokemon undergoes the Dynamaxing process, it exponentially increases in size and gains a massive power boost. Only certain Pokemon could undergo the Dynamaxing process and it would only last for three turns.

So how does Dynamaxing work in Pokemon GO? Well, that's still uncertain. Niantic only revealed that Dynamax Pokemon would begin popping up at new Power Spots around the world. Multiple trainers can gather at these Power Spots and do battle with these Pokemon and earn Max Particles. What exactly Max Particles do is also unknown.

Look for Dynamax Pokemon to hit Pokemon GO in September as part of the game's Max Out event. Ideally, Niantic will have more details on how exactly this all works by the time that event begins. It should also be noted that the promotional art released by Niantic appears to show the starters for Pokemon Sword & Shield, meaning players should expect them to come to the game alongside the Dynamax Pokemon. The Pokemon GO website should have some early details for the time being.