Dynamax Pokemon are coming in September to Pokemon GO

Niantic's mobile Pokemon game will soon see Dynamax Pokemon pop up around the world.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
The Pokemon Company
During the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Pokemon World Championships, Niantic teased that something big was coming to Pokemon GO. The only hint involved a gargantuan shadow looming overhead. The Pokemon GO developer finally revealed some details on Tuesday announcing that Dynamax Pokemon are on their way to the hit mobile game.

For the uninitiated, Dynamax Pokemon was a phenomenon originally introduced in Pokemon Sword & Shield. When a Pokemon undergoes the Dynamaxing process, it exponentially increases in size and gains a massive power boost. Only certain Pokemon could undergo the Dynamaxing process and it would only last for three turns.

So how does Dynamaxing work in Pokemon GO? Well, that's still uncertain. Niantic only revealed that Dynamax Pokemon would begin popping up at new Power Spots around the world. Multiple trainers can gather at these Power Spots and do battle with these Pokemon and earn Max Particles. What exactly Max Particles do is also unknown.

Look for Dynamax Pokemon to hit Pokemon GO in September as part of the game's Max Out event. Ideally, Niantic will have more details on how exactly this all works by the time that event begins. It should also be noted that the promotional art released by Niantic appears to show the starters for Pokemon Sword & Shield, meaning players should expect them to come to the game alongside the Dynamax Pokemon. The Pokemon GO website should have some early details for the time being.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

