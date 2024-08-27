New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop Retro locations have started opening

Select GameStop locations will once again start serving physical copies of classic video games.
Ozzie Mejia
GameStop
2

There used to be a day when every GameStop location would offer copies of classic video games. There'd be a bin filled with old cartridges and CDs for old school Nintendo, Sega, and other systems. Gradually, the retailer phased this idea out, but now it looks like retro gaming is back on the menu. On Tuesday, GameStop indicated that select locations will utilize GameStop Retro branding and begin selling physical copies of classic games.

The news comes from the GameStop X (formerly Twitter) account. Select GameStop locations will sell games from classic systems dating back to the Nintendo Entertainment System and go all the way through the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3/Wii U generation. Yes, the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Nintendo Wii U are now considered "retro," so update those scorecards accordingly.

The GameStop website has been selling physical copies of retro games for almost a full decade, but now it looks like the brick-and-mortar locations are about to follow suit. Only games from Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and Sega consoles appear to be for sale, so apologies to anybody hoping to bolster their Atari Jaguar or Panasonic 3DO libraries.

A GameStop ad indicating that it is now accepting retro game trade-ins
GameStop first began to once again accept retro game trade-ins back in 2016
Source: GameStop

This latest development from GameStop comes as the company announces the date for its Q2 2024 earnings report. GameStop (GME) will issue its latest financial reports following the close of the stock market on Tuesday, September 10. We'll be sure to report on the latest to come out of the world of GameStop on that day, so come back to Shacknews for the latest updates.

