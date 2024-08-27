First trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces Shadow Team Sonic faces off against Shadow and recruits an unlikely ally in the upcoming threequel.

Paramount Pictures and Sega have shared the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is set to hit theaters this December. The latest installment in the series based on the iconic platformer, Sonic 3 introduces Shadow the Hedgehog as a primary antagonist, and sees the return of some familiar faces.

The first trailer for Sonic 3 is nearly three minutes long and primarily sets up Shadow as the movie’s big bad. Despite the two hedgehogs having similar origins, a streak of pain and loss led Shadow down a dark path. We see him square off with Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails in the trailer.

Shadow is being voiced by Keanu Reeves, who we get to hear for the first time in the trailer. The trailer also confirms the return of Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. It appears that Team Sonic will recruit his services to help them bring down Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024. With the marketing campaign now in full swing, stick with Shacknews for all your updates on the next installment in the Sonic movie series.