Castlevania Dominus Collection brings three DS titles to modern platforms today

Dual screens won't be required to enjoy these three Castlevania classics from the Nintendo DS.
Ozzie Mejia
Konami
1

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase saw several games suddenly release today, some of which few people even knew existed. Among them was a new Castlevania collection from the team at Konami. Having already re-released the old titles from the NES, SNES/Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance, the next frontier is the Nintendo DS. Three DS classics are now hitting modern platforms as the Castlevania Dominus Collection.

The Castlevania Dominus Collection contains Dawn of Sorrow (2005), Portrait of Ruin (2008), and Order of Ecclesia (2008). All three games have been revamped to run on modern platforms without the need for a second screen. Each game will run near at roughly its original screen dimensions with the second screen interface available on the right side of the screen. Konami is also tossing in various quality of life improvements (Rewind, Quick Save, etc.) and extras for each title.

On top of that, the collection will include Haunted Castle, an arcade version of Castlevania released in 1988. Players can jump into the original game or they can try out Haunted Castle Revisited, which is a redesigned and rebalanced version of the arcade game aimed at modern audiences.

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin running on modern consoles as part of the Castlevania Dominus Collection
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Source: Konami

The only thing more surprising than the unveiling of the Castlevania Dominus Collection is the release date. It's available today. Those interested in picking it up can grab it on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

