Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker DLC brings new classes, character & story in spring 2025
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Sea of Stars was one of the best RPGs to come out in 2023 almost universally beloved by those who played it, and now its getting a free new story, characters, and classes in 2025. Today, Sabotage announced the Throes of the Watchmaker DLC, and it will bringing all of these features in the spring season of next year.

Sea of Stars’ Throes of the Watchmaker DLC was revealed during the Nintendo Indie World Direct this week. The DLC will be free to Sea of Stars owners and brings a variety of new features. The existing duo of characters will take on new classes that provide them new abilities in combat, as well as being joined by robotic third companion. See for yourself just below.

With Sea of Stars Throes of the Watchmaker coming sometime in spring 2025, check out the stellar review we gave the base game in 2023 and stay tuned for more details as they drop next year.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

