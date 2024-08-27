New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Balatro gets free Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors & Among Us content later today

LocalThunk's poker roguelike is also crossing over with Dave the Diver in this surprise update.
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase opened with the news that Balatro is getting not one, not two, not three, but four content crossovers in a free update later today. Content based on The Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors, Among Us, and Dave the Diver are all coming to Balatro.

The trailer for Balatro’s multitude of crossovers shows off cards themed around characters from the four aforementioned games. The content will be available as a free update later today on all platforms.

This is separate from the major content update that Balatro will receive in 2025.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

