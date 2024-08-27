Balatro gets free Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors & Among Us content later today LocalThunk's poker roguelike is also crossing over with Dave the Diver in this surprise update.

Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase opened with the news that Balatro is getting not one, not two, not three, but four content crossovers in a free update later today. Content based on The Witcher 3, Vampire Survivors, Among Us, and Dave the Diver are all coming to Balatro.

The trailer for Balatro’s multitude of crossovers shows off cards themed around characters from the four aforementioned games. The content will be available as a free update later today on all platforms.

This is separate from the major content update that Balatro will receive in 2025.