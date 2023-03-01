Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - March 1, 2023

Brush up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 1!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Insulin

It's not free, but the market cap on insulin is still a huge win, all from an $8 tweet. 

Paw-sona

Super cute! 

Views from Maine

It's very pretty up here, even though it's been cold as all heck lately. 

Cat Council

Discussing important matters. 

Nothing to see here

Just a raccoon making a withdrawal.

Classic Sonic

I'll never tire of seeing classic Sonic art. 

Gengar

Gengar is cheering for you!

Big stretch

Love the little bow tie. 

Retro style Elden Ring

This is so rad. 

Mood

Same, big same. 

Artist at work

Love the little pigeon. 

Music 

As always, here are a few song recommendations to spice up your Wednesday night, starting with a System of a Down classic. 

Stranded

I've been getting back into Gojira in a big way lately. I love the opening guitar riff in Stranded, it's so good. 

Sun Doesn't Rise

One of their best tracks in my opinion. 

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Hello, Meet Lola