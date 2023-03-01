Evening Reading - March 1, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, March 1!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- How to get more Strand Meditations - Destiny 2
- Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet, Verglas Curve Exotic catalyst - Destiny 2
- Ally Women's Open spotlights the women's Rocket League esports scene this month
- Gears of War studio hiring suggests it may start work on a new game
- Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka moves into executive officer role at Sega of America
- Destiny 2 breaks its Steam concurrent player record with release of Lightfall expansion
- TikTok institutes daily 1-hour screen time limit for teenagers
- Qualcomm says ChatGPT a 'milestone for establishing Qualcomm as an AI company'
- Activision Blizzard faces CWA action for firing workers over return to office policy
- Watch the March 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Investor Day livestream here
- Game Devs of Color Expo returns as an online event this September
- The Wolf Among Us 2 has been delayed to 2024
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor offers a single-player top-down shooter in the sci-fi mining IP
- Sifu adds free Arenas expansion with Xbox & Steam releases
- Humble Bundle launches Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle
- Ford files patent to let self-driving cars drive away without their owners
- Elon Musk says 'there is a clear path to a fully sustainable Earth'
- Tesla (TSLA) claims EVs hit 10% market share in 2022
- Tesla (TSLA) discusses engineering challenges of electrifying boats & planes at Investor Day 2023
- Tesla (TSLA) aims to reduce cost of next generation vehicle by 50% with manufacturing efficiencies
- ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 295
- Tesla (TSLA) has built 4 million electric vehicles since inception
And now, other stuff from the internet!
Insulin
No only did this $8 tweet cost Eli Lilly $15 billion in market cap, it eventually led to an insulin price cap. I think we can safely call this the greatest shitpost in the history of the internet. https://t.co/CW35uNvQxA pic.twitter.com/GlGncFiuQ2— TW (@twesq) March 1, 2023
It's not free, but the market cap on insulin is still a huge win, all from an $8 tweet.
Paw-sona
Introducing our next collab: we have teamed up with @Atlus_West to bring you Officially Licensed Persona 5 Royal pet merch! Get ready to show your inner Phantom Thief and upgrade your pet's wardrobe with style! 🔥 #Persona5Royal #P5R pic.twitter.com/5jZEE4VTPT— Pawsonify 🔜 Sakura-Con Vendor 533 (@Pawsonify) March 1, 2023
Super cute!
Views from Maine
Incredible optical phenomena in the sky right now over Bath, #Maine #mewx pic.twitter.com/gcEFCtUaAZ— Benjamin Williamson (@photographmaine) March 1, 2023
It's very pretty up here, even though it's been cold as all heck lately.
Cat Council
the crunchy council is now in session pic.twitter.com/1YSnnTl0yZ— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 28, 2023
Discussing important matters.
Nothing to see here
March 1, 2023
Just a raccoon making a withdrawal.
Classic Sonic
Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) ! pic.twitter.com/XdAtCnHfLQ— KornArt (@KornArt3) February 28, 2023
I'll never tire of seeing classic Sonic art.
Gengar
February 28, 2023
Gengar is cheering for you!
Big stretch
Stretching the feets! pic.twitter.com/Lb3L3oRoUh— Catwheezie (@catwheezie) February 28, 2023
Love the little bow tie.
Retro style Elden Ring
compiled my elden ring anims so far like it's a retro game intro pic.twitter.com/WaonDF0bzd— Yan (@Nucleose) February 28, 2023
This is so rad.
Mood
Little treat inflation is real🥹 pic.twitter.com/7lxcrrQ0pn— jennie (@maobabie) February 28, 2023
Same, big same.
Artist at work
Pigeon 🐓 #digitalart #artist pic.twitter.com/Uz5MMB2kNn— Sam Yang (@samdoesarts) March 1, 2023
Love the little pigeon.
Music
As always, here are a few song recommendations to spice up your Wednesday night, starting with a System of a Down classic.
Stranded
I've been getting back into Gojira in a big way lately. I love the opening guitar riff in Stranded, it's so good.
Sun Doesn't Rise
One of their best tracks in my opinion.
And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for March 1 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.
Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!
