Evening Reading - March 1, 2023

Insulin

No only did this $8 tweet cost Eli Lilly $15 billion in market cap, it eventually led to an insulin price cap. I think we can safely call this the greatest shitpost in the history of the internet. https://t.co/CW35uNvQxA pic.twitter.com/GlGncFiuQ2 — TW (@twesq) March 1, 2023

It's not free, but the market cap on insulin is still a huge win, all from an $8 tweet.

Paw-sona

Introducing our next collab: we have teamed up with @Atlus_West to bring you Officially Licensed Persona 5 Royal pet merch! Get ready to show your inner Phantom Thief and upgrade your pet's wardrobe with style! 🔥⁠ #Persona5Royal #P5R pic.twitter.com/5jZEE4VTPT — Pawsonify 🔜 Sakura-Con Vendor 533 (@Pawsonify) March 1, 2023

Super cute!

Views from Maine

Incredible optical phenomena in the sky right now over Bath, #Maine #mewx pic.twitter.com/gcEFCtUaAZ — Benjamin Williamson (@photographmaine) March 1, 2023

It's very pretty up here, even though it's been cold as all heck lately.

Cat Council

the crunchy council is now in session pic.twitter.com/1YSnnTl0yZ — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) February 28, 2023

Discussing important matters.

Nothing to see here

Just a raccoon making a withdrawal.

Classic Sonic

I'll never tire of seeing classic Sonic art.

Gengar

Gengar is cheering for you!

Big stretch

Love the little bow tie.

Retro style Elden Ring

compiled my elden ring anims so far like it's a retro game intro pic.twitter.com/WaonDF0bzd — Yan (@Nucleose) February 28, 2023

This is so rad.

Mood

Little treat inflation is real🥹 pic.twitter.com/7lxcrrQ0pn — jennie (@maobabie) February 28, 2023

Same, big same.

Artist at work

Love the little pigeon.

Music

As always, here are a few song recommendations to spice up your Wednesday night, starting with a System of a Down classic.

Stranded

I've been getting back into Gojira in a big way lately. I love the opening guitar riff in Stranded, it's so good.

Sun Doesn't Rise

One of their best tracks in my opinion.

