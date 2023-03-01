Game Devs of Color Expo returns as an online event this September The Game Devs of Color Expo has revealed the official dates for when its 2023 event is set to take place later this year.

The Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoCExpo) is returning once more for its 8th annual event. Recently, the exciting news of when exactly this year’s event will be held was shared. According to the official press release, the Game Devs of Color Expo will be held as an online event from September 27 through September 30.

The event is moving to a Wednesday-Saturday format as a way to make it more accessible for professionals, and will once again connect said professionals and indie developers together in a “unique collaborative event.” In addition to dates, GDoCExpo shared that it’s opening submissions for people within the games industry who’d like to share their insights, experiences, and games with the community.

As of right now, GDoCExpo is accepting panel and speaker submissions, along with developers being able to submit their games for event consideration beginning today. All speakers are paid, and to further make the event accessible, there are no submission or exhibition fees for developers. In fact, there’s the potential to win grant money for both speakers and game developers.

All selected speakers and games are automatically entered into consideration for one of the GDoCExpo's grants. Last year, the organization awarded $105,000 in no-strings grants. Since 2019, they have distributed a total of more than $360,000 to game creators of color.

"Our event is part of a larger effort to build lengthy and sustainable careers for people of color who make games," said Catt Small, GDoCExpo co-founder and co-organizer. "We're excited to continue having real conversations about the industry while highlighting cutting-edge work by our community. Attendees will leave the expo feeling connected, invigorated, and hopeful about the future of games."

Additional details about this year’s GDoCExpo will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more or have an interest in being a speaker or presenting your game, be sure to visit the official Game Devs of Color Expo website.

Also be sure to catch up with some of our previous GDoCExpo coverage including our interview with Game Devs of Color Expo's Shawn Alexander Allen on COVID-19, allyship, and future plans, and information about last year’s Game Devs of Color Expo returning as a digital event.