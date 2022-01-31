Game Devs of Color Expo returns in September 2022 Coming off of another successful virtual event in 2021, Game Devs of Color Expo 2022 is going back online with dates in September.

It’s been a couple years since it was safe or sensible to do in person events and 2022 is unfortunately looking like it will be similar, but that’s not keeping the Game Devs of Color organization down in its efforts to boost visibility on underrepresented groups in the game industry. The group responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by pivoting to digital events that still allow it to pursue its mission and 2022 will also be no different in that regard as the Game Devs of Color Expo returns online with dates set for September 2022.

The organization announced the Game Devs of Color Expo 2022 digital event with a press release on January 31, 2022. According to the release, the Game Devs of Color Expo is set to return with another event featuring creators, games, and various panels from September 15 to September 18, 2022. What’s more, in 2022, the Game Devs of Color organization has achieved non-profit status, aiding it in raising funds and supporting the efforts and projects of people of color in the game development space.

Game Devs of Color Expo 2022 marks the seventh year of the event since its first incarnation. Each year, the event highlights a wealth of gaming projects and creators with panels exploring various topics, such as what can be seen above from the Game Devs of Color Expo 2021 event.

“Our organizers have delivered a high-quality experience from day one, modeling excellence for the games industry year after year,” said Game Devs of Color co-founder Catt Small. “2022 will be even more phenomenal. We are excited to bring our international audience an exciting half-week of creativity, connections, and conversations.”

For more details on Game Devs of Color Expo 2022, stay tuned to the organization’s website. More details such as the panels that will be shared, games that will be highlighted, and a schedule of events are coming later this year.