Tesla (TSLA) claims EVs hit 10% market share in 2022 During Tesla's 2023 Investor Day, lead Tesla engineer Drew Baglino made a claim that electric vehicles reached a substantial sales market share in 2022.

Tesla Investor Day 2023 had a lot of interesting details to share with viewers today, and one of them is a claim of just how much electric vehicles (EVs) have progressed in the last few years. One of the more interesting things said during the presentation was that EVs were able to reach a global market share of 10 percent of overall vehicle sales in 2022.

This comment was made by Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla Drew Baglino during Tesla Investor Day 2023 on March 1. Speaking during the vehicle segment of Tesla's presentation alongside CEO Elon Musk, Baglino shared the claim about how electric vehicles are becoming more important in the global economy.

“Overall, EV production grew 59 percent year-on-year in 2022, and EVs hit an amazing 10 percent market share,” Baglino claimed. “It’s an awesome milestone. I’m super excited to see that.”

Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering at Tesla Drew Baglino says EVs hit 10% market share during Tesla Investor Day 2023.

Elon Musk went on to share opinions following Baglino’s claim, stating that gasoline, operator-driven vehicles are going to rapidly go out of style.

“This is obviously happening very rapidly,” Musk said. “Really, all cars will go to fully electric and autonomous. And so, riding a non-autonomous gasoline car is going to be analogous to riding a horse and using a flip phone.”

It’s a bold claim to be sure, and while Baglino’s claim is interesting, there were no stats or documentation to back up the claim. That said, we have seen a ton of vehicle manufacturers start to turn their attention towards the EV space with groups like Ford and GM now joining Tesla in producing and shipping EV products of their own.

No doubt, electric vehicles are growing in availability and popularity. Tesla’s claim about just how fast the market is growing and how well it’s selling may be subject to scrutiny, but there’s little doubt that EVs are gaining a foothold in the world at a rapid pace. Stay tuned for more Tesla Investor Day 2023 coverage right here at Shacknews.