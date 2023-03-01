Elon Musk says 'there is a clear path to a fully sustainable Earth' During Tesla's (TSLA) 2023 Investor Day, Elon Musk spoke about the company's goal to create a sustainable earth.

It’s common knowledge that gasoline vehicles largely contribute to the pollution of the Earth, an issue that’s received increase awareness over the past decade. Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) has previously talked about its goal of making our planet cleaner, and reiterated that stance during its latest event. While speaking on stage, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated his belief that there is a path to obtaining a fully sustainable Earth.

The quote from Elon Musk came during the 2023 Tesla Investor Day event in Austin, Texas. “There is a clear path to a fully sustainable Earth,” Musk said. He said this while explaining the harm that fossil fuels have caused to the environment, and the dangers they pose to our future. “It doesn’t require destroying natural habitats, it doesn’t require us to be austere and stop using electricity,” he continued. Musk ephasizes his point, saying that not only could the earth become fully sustainable, but it’s possible to support a civilization much bigger than Earth.

Tesla ( $TSLA) Investor Day 2023 is live now, and @elonmusk kicked off his "Master Plan 3" reveal with a statement that "there is a clear path to a fully sustainable Earth."https://t.co/0GnSsAxOLJ #TeslaInvestorDay #TSLA #Tesla pic.twitter.com/pEajopLlC6 — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 1, 2023

Tesla goes on to share the steps it believes are necessary to creating that sustainable earth. The company outlines a few statistical figures, including the fact that more than 80 percent of global energy comes from fossil fuels, and that only a third of that energy delivers useful work or heat. Musk goes on to explain that last point, stating that gasoline cars only use a small portion of the gasoline they burn in order to create motion and fuel a car.

Clean energy and a sustainable earth were the primary talking points for Tesla’s (TSLA) 2023 Investor Day event. During the event, Tesla also claimed that electric vehicles now account for 10 percent of the market share as of 2022. For all the Tesla news hitting today, stick with Shacknews.