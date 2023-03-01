Gears of War studio hiring suggests it may start work on a new game The Coalition has recently posted several Gears of War-related job openings asking applicants to help it 'forge the future of the IP.'

It would appear that The Coalition has some plans in motion to begin work on the development of the next Gears of War game. At least, that’s what new job openings on its website would suggest. Several have popped up on The Coalition’s Career page over the course of the last month or so, and many of them are asking applicants to prepare to be a part of the Gears of War franchise and help “forge the future of the IP.”

These job listings were spotted on The Coalition’s website job pages this week, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. One of the latest to hit the page is very specifically a “Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Gears of War” position.

“We are the official home of the Gears of War franchise, and our objective is to forge the future of the IP and push the limits of Microsoft’s entertainment platforms and devices,” the listing explains.

Gears Tactics in 2020 was the last time a full-length Gears of War game was seen in action.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

That’s not all. There are other listings that suggest The Coalition is looking to develop an entirely new entry in the series, rather than what might amount to a remake or remaster. The Lead Mission Designer role which was posted in January 2023 lists responsibilities that all seem to pertain to helping create new narrative and objective elements of levels along with other leads.

The last mainline Gears of War game was Gears 5 in 2019, which was still very highly rated among a strong series. Meanwhile, the spinoff title Gears Tactics came out in 2020 and was also pretty good, though The Coalition had help from Splash Damage in the development of that one.

Either way, we’re coming up on nearly three years since we’ve had anything new in the Gears of War series. If The Coalition is indeed getting ready for an all-new game, we’ll look forward to seeing what the studio has in store and share new information and updates as it becomes available.