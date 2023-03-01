Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Humble Bundle launches Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle

The $30 bundle includes games like Gotham Knights and XCOM 2 with all proceeds going towards relief in areas devastated by the recent earthquakes.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Humble Bundle
1

The regions of Turkey and Syria have been devastated by massive earthquakes, which have left tens of thousands dead and roughly 100 million cubic meters of rubble and ruin. The team at Humble Bundle is among those who are looking to help and will do its part by offering a new game and book bundle, in which 100 percent of proceeds will go toward charities directly aiding in relief efforts.

Nightwing in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights
Source: WB Games

Over $1,000 in games and books are being offered in a single bundle. For $30 USD, the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Game and Book Bundle includes too many titles to list here. The standout titles include 2022's Gotham Knights, breakout hit Ghostrunner, strategy classic XCOM 2, team-based heisting favorite Payday 2, both System Shock Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2 from Nightdive Studios, Chatty favorite Euro Truck Simulator 2, and dozens more. That includes over a dozen titles from Turkish game developers. Among the books included are Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ comic series Saga and the Starfinder: Junker's Delight tabletop RPG.

"The recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis," reads the post on the Humble Bundle website. "Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured, and hundreds of thousands more face an immediate and long-term need for medical supplies, food, water, and shelter. The World Health Organization estimates up to 23 million people are likely to have been impacted—and as the scale of the catastrophe continues to become clear, it's evident that the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region."

While $30 is the suggested price, donors are welcome to offer a greater amount. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps (IMC), and Save the Children. The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Game and Book Humble Bundle will be available until Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. PT.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola