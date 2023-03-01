Humble Bundle launches Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle The $30 bundle includes games like Gotham Knights and XCOM 2 with all proceeds going towards relief in areas devastated by the recent earthquakes.

The regions of Turkey and Syria have been devastated by massive earthquakes, which have left tens of thousands dead and roughly 100 million cubic meters of rubble and ruin. The team at Humble Bundle is among those who are looking to help and will do its part by offering a new game and book bundle, in which 100 percent of proceeds will go toward charities directly aiding in relief efforts.

Gotham Knights

Source: WB Games

Over $1,000 in games and books are being offered in a single bundle. For $30 USD, the Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Game and Book Bundle includes too many titles to list here. The standout titles include 2022's Gotham Knights, breakout hit Ghostrunner, strategy classic XCOM 2, team-based heisting favorite Payday 2, both System Shock Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2 from Nightdive Studios, Chatty favorite Euro Truck Simulator 2, and dozens more. That includes over a dozen titles from Turkish game developers. Among the books included are Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ comic series Saga and the Starfinder: Junker's Delight tabletop RPG.

"The recent devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis," reads the post on the Humble Bundle website. "Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured, and hundreds of thousands more face an immediate and long-term need for medical supplies, food, water, and shelter. The World Health Organization estimates up to 23 million people are likely to have been impacted—and as the scale of the catastrophe continues to become clear, it's evident that the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region."

While $30 is the suggested price, donors are welcome to offer a greater amount. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, the International Medical Corps (IMC), and Save the Children. The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Game and Book Humble Bundle will be available until Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m. PT.