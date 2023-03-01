Tesla (TSLA) discusses engineering challenges of electrifying boats & planes at Investor Day 2023 The sustainability of planes and boats was a talking point during Tesla's 2023 Investor Day.

During the 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Investor Day, the electric vehicle company outlined its new Master Plan. This plan centered around creating a sustainable Earth, and the necessary steps to achieving that goal. While cars were major talking point during the event, Tesla actually brought up other modes of transportation for people and goods, too. Specifically, boats and airplanes were among the other vehicles mentioned in the company’s latest Master Plan.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and engineer Drew Baglino were on-stage at the company’s 2023 Investor Day event when they spoke about how boats and planes factor into its plans to create a more sustainable Earth. “A small part of the pie, but a necessary part of the pie, is sustainably fueling planes and boats,” said Baglino. He went on to state that shipping accounts for three percent of Co2, and that planes and boats are “ripe for electrification.”

Elon Musk admitted that transitioning planes and boats to electricity would require a thorough redesign, similar to the approach that Tesla took to designing its electric cars. “You wouldn’t just take a gasoline car and stick a battery in it, that’s very suboptimal. It’s much more efficient to have the battery be the structure of the car.”

It’s interesting to hear Tesla mention boats and planes in its outline to create a sustainable Earth. During the presentation, CEO Elon Musk said that the path to creating a sustainable Earth is clear. We’re keeping up with all of the news and announcements out of the 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Investor Day event, so count on us for everything that you need to know.