Ally Women's Open spotlights the women's Rocket League esports scene this month As part of a recently announced partnership between Psyonix and Ally Financial, a new esports tournament will shine a light on the women of the competitive Rocket League scene.

To help kick off Women's History Month, Psyonix is collaborating with Ally Financial Inc. to put together a new competitive women's Rocket League tournament. On Wednesday, the two parties announced the Ally Women's Open, which will cast a new spotlight on the women's Rocket League scene, promote women competitors, and also support the Rocket League Championship Series as a whole.



Source: Ally Financial

The Ally Women's Open will be produced by the team at Radiant, a broadcast and content producer focused on creating new opportunities for women in esports. The tournament will run starting this month and feature $20,000 USD prize pools for both North America and Europe.

"Investment in all sports, including esports, has long been biased towards men's competition," Ally's Executive Director of Brand and Partnerships Bridget Sponsky said via press release. "To address this inequity, we’ve made a pledge to reach equal media spend across men’s and women’s sports over the next five years because we believe there should be a level playing field for all athletes – whether on the field, the racetrack, or in gaming. This sponsorship gives us a way to engage with the fans and players of a massively popular industry, while providing increased exposure and income opportunities for the incredibly talented female competitors."

The launch of the Ally Women's Open will further deepen ties between the Rocket League Championship Series and Ally Financial. Ally became an official sponsor of the RLCS in February. Look for Ally to begin an advertising blitz for the upcoming women's tournament across various RLCS livestreams starting this month.

Look for the Ally Women's Open to begin on Sunday, March 26. It will air live on the Rocket League Twitch channel. The RLCS Winter Major will start the following week. We'll be keeping an eye on all things Rocket League, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.