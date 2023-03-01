Watch the March 2023 Tesla (TSLA) Investor Day livestream here Here's how you can tune into the Tesla Investor Day livestream.

Today, Tesla (TSLA) is holding its Investor Day. Since the company just shared its latest earnings report In January, we aren’t actually expecting any earnings news during the event. Instead, Elon Musk and other members of the company will discuss the future of the electric vehicle manufacturer, including its upcoming products. If you’re interested in watching the show, we can show you how to tune in.

Source: Tesla

Tesla’s (TSLA) March 2023 Investor Day livestream will take place today, March 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Tesla Twitter account and YouTube channel. You can also watch right here using the embed above.

The Investor Day event will take place at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. As for what to expect, CEO Elon Musk previously teased the unveiling of Master Plan 3, which he described as “the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth.” Master Plan 2, which was revealed in 2016, centered around Tesla growing its arsenal of electric vehicle offerings beyond its existing limits. Outside of the tweet from Musk, it’s unclear what Master Plan 3 will entail.

Whatever Tesla has up its sleeve for Investor Day, we'll be watching closely here at Shacknews.