Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor offers a single-player top-down shooter in the sci-fi mining IP Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will be kind of like Vampire Survivors, but with more dwarves and bugs.

If you’ve ever wanted to more deeply explore Deep Rock Galactic solo, Funday Games and Ghost Ship Games just might have you covered. Today, the duo announced Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. It’s a new top-down single-player auto shooter that will let players bash bugs and mine rock and stone (Rock and Stone!!!) in a solo format similar to that of games like Vampire Survivors. It'll be entering early access on Steam sometime in 2023.

Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing announced Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor with the launch of its Steam page, as well as a trailer as shared by Gematsu, on March 1, 2023. The game is described on its Steam page as follows:

Wield the full arsenal of Deep Rock Galactic, take on hordes of lethal aliens, mine riches, and unlock powerful upgrades. It's one dwarf against all of Planet Hoxxes!

A look at the gameplay shows that players will defeat swarms of bugs, chip away at mineral-rich firmament, and gain upgrades to survive as long as possible against the incoming hordes. Players will be able to access the multitude of classes, weapons, and capabilities of various dwarves in the main game.

Much like Vampire Survivors, your weapons will shoot at enemies on their own, but you can mine and collect upgrades to survive longer, complete your mission, and extract in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

Source: Ghost Ship Publishing

Meanwhile, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will throw everything it’s got at players to try to crush them into smithereens. True to the auto shooter/survivor form, players will fight to survive and extract, finishing objectives along the way like fragging a certain number of bugs or collecting a certain amount of particular elements like Morkite. If you die, you have to start from the beginning, but get out alive and you’ll take lucrative rewards with you that can be applied to new runs where you can take on harder missions.

This is one of the first volleys of the new Ghost Ship Publishing arm and looks very similar in style to that of Vampire Survivors, which made a big splash in the auto shooter genre in 2022. With no date set for early access launch just yet, stay tuned for more details as they become available, right here at Shacknews.