ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 295

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re playing another Game Boy/Game Boy Color game. Last time it was Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins and this time it’s Wario Land 3. In Super Mario Land 2, we met Wario, Mario’s rival, as he tried to, and failed to, steal Mario’s castle. In Wario Land 3, Wario gets the starring role as he hunts for treasure. He is also trying to get find his way out of a mysterious music box he discovers inside a cave.

That being said, Wario Land 3 plays a lot like the first Wario Land, which is Mario Land 3. You get different power-ups/abilities to use like a Wario that can bounce or fire Wario after getting set on fire. Different powers allow Wario to do different things and find different areas. There are a lot of powers in this game so we will have to be sharp to find all the secrets. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, find out if we can help Wario find all the treasure his heart desires!

When Mario isn't around, who ya gonna call? Wario!

