Tesla (TSLA) has built 4 million electric vehicles since inception

Tesla’s (TSLA) 2023 Investor Day was filled with discussion about the current state of the company’s business, as well as its vision for the future. There were a plethora of speakers that took the stage to share updates on the various aspect of the electric vehicle manufacturer. Speaking of manufacturing, one of the most significant pieces of information to come out of the event was the fact that Tesla has now built more than four million electric vehicles.

Tom Zhu, a high-ranking executive at Tesla, took the stage at the company’s 2023 Investor Day to talk specifically about its manufacturing wing. It was during this segment that the news was revealed. “I’m happy to share, earlier this morning, we hit the four million mark for total Teslas ever built.” The four millionth vehicle was actually manufactured at Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory, which is where Investory Day took place.

It’s a huge milestone for the electric vehicle company that’s been around since 2003. Zhu went on to shed some more light on the statistic. “It took 12 years to build the first million vehicles, and about 18 months to build the second million. The third million took us 11 months, and in less than seven months, we’ve built four million cars.” It’s important to note that these figures are for the number of cars that Tesla has built, not sold.

Tesla will hope to keep maintain its vehicle production trajectory in the coming months. This announcement came toward the end of Tesla Investor Day 2023, which also included the news that the company plans to reduce the cost of its next-generation vehicle by 50 percent, and that electric vehicles now hold 10 percent of the market share.