Evening Reading - February 15, 2023

- Pharaoh: A New Era review: May your empire stand eternal
- How to play co-op with friends - Wild Hearts
- How to use the Flying Vine - Wild Hearts
- How to get more Healing Water - Wild Hearts
- How to remove Karakuri - Wild Hearts
- Saga of Sins dev talks designing a game that looks like a stained glass window
- Riot Forge 2023 roadmap kicks off with The Mageseeker in Spring 2023
- PowerWash Simulator's Final Fantasy DLC is free and launches next month
- Saudi Arabia PIF increases stake in Nintendo to 7 percent
- Dead by Daylight Tools of Torment introduces sibling Survivors & a tech-based Killer
- PS Plus Extra & Premium get Horizon Forbidden West & The Quarry next week
- PlatinumGames celebrates Bayonetta 3 selling over 1 million copies
- PlayStation releases PS VR2 HMD & Sense controller teardown videos
- PlayStation Plus Festival of Play grants free multiplayer access and timed rewards
- Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells 86% of Taiwan Semi (TSM) stock holdings
- MarioGPT uses GPT2 AI tech to create Super Mario levels
- Roblox (RBLX) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations
- Department of Justice accelerating its antitrust investigation into Apple
Happy birthday, Chris Farley
The legend Chris Farley would have turned 59 today. RIP pic.twitter.com/189dJSyzUN— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 15, 2023
Also, "van down by the river" remains one of the best SNL skits ever.
'Sup?
February 14, 2023
Wanna race?
MJ being the G.O.A.T.
MJ is donating $10M to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the largest individual contribution in the organization’s history 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rpeTPbduID— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023
Michael Jordan recently made the largest individual contribution in the Make-A-Wish Foundation's history in celebration of his 60th birthday.
Spores in the wind
What an incredible video that was captured of mushrooms releasing spores into the wind! Nature is spectacular.— Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) February 14, 2023
Video credit: Villareal C. Jojo pic.twitter.com/Zp6gZJk5QH
Very neat to watch.
Cute little shadow
👁️👁️— cat with confusing auras. (@cat_auras) February 14, 2023
👅 pic.twitter.com/34hQ9dbY2b
Awww!
Twitter down?
#TwitterDown again?— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) February 15, 2023
Call our team of expert engineers, who are on standby to help youpic.twitter.com/U5IuB7mbyW
Send in the experts!
Cyberpunk city
Cyberpunk city— Pixel Art (@livepixelart) February 13, 2023
By @pixeljeff1995 #pixelart #ドット絵 #digitalart pic.twitter.com/q8lNtQJrsD
Peaceful.
Game development
February 10, 2023
Accurate.
Beauty
you beautiful thing, you pic.twitter.com/YJeCFwkAEU— titsay 𓆏 (@titsay) February 15, 2023
You, yes you reading this.
Dungeons & Dragons... and squirrels
this oppression is why they do the crimes pic.twitter.com/vN35zPMsNK— Squirrel with a Gun 🔫🐿️ (Wishlist it!) (@QuiteDan) February 11, 2023
Forbidden? That's alright, they'd probably kick my butt anyway.
Music time?
Sure, why not, it's been a while here are some tunes starting with this gem from Deftones' Chino Moreno.
Beautiful Liar
One of the coolest collabs ever.
Don't Keep Me Waiting
One of my faves on my workout/get stuff done playlist.
