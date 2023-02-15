Evening Reading - February 15, 2023

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 15!

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Happy birthday, Chris Farley

The legend Chris Farley would have turned 59 today. RIP pic.twitter.com/189dJSyzUN — McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 15, 2023

Also, "van down by the river" remains one of the best SNL skits ever.

'Sup?

Wanna race?

MJ being the G.O.A.T.

MJ is donating $10M to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the largest individual contribution in the organization’s history 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rpeTPbduID — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

Michael Jordan recently made the largest individual contribution in the Make-A-Wish Foundation's history in celebration of his 60th birthday.

Spores in the wind

What an incredible video that was captured of mushrooms releasing spores into the wind! Nature is spectacular.



Video credit: Villareal C. Jojo pic.twitter.com/Zp6gZJk5QH — Paul Stamets (@PaulStamets) February 14, 2023

Very neat to watch.

Cute little shadow

Awww!

Twitter down?

#TwitterDown again?



Call our team of expert engineers, who are on standby to help youpic.twitter.com/U5IuB7mbyW — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) February 15, 2023

Send in the experts!

Cyberpunk city

Peaceful.

Game development

Accurate.

Beauty

you beautiful thing, you pic.twitter.com/YJeCFwkAEU — titsay 𓆏 (@titsay) February 15, 2023

You, yes you reading this.

Dungeons & Dragons... and squirrels

this oppression is why they do the crimes pic.twitter.com/vN35zPMsNK — Squirrel with a Gun 🔫🐿️ (Wishlist it!) (@QuiteDan) February 11, 2023

Forbidden? That's alright, they'd probably kick my butt anyway.

Music time?

Sure, why not, it's been a while here are some tunes starting with this gem from Deftones' Chino Moreno.

Beautiful Liar

One of the coolest collabs ever.

Don't Keep Me Waiting

One of my faves on my workout/get stuff done playlist.

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!