Evening Reading - February 15, 2023

Brush up on everything you might've missed on Shacknews today, and enjoy some fun finds from around the net!
Morgan Shaver
2

It’s Wednesday night once more my friends which means it’s time for a little Evening Reading! If you’re new to our Evening Reading features, they’re a great way to quickly catch up on everything posted to Shacknews that day while also checking out some fun and interesting finds from around the net. With that being said, let’s jump right into the Evening Reading for Wednesday, February 15!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now, other stuff from the internet!

Happy birthday, Chris Farley

Also, "van down by the river" remains one of the best SNL skits ever. 

'Sup?

Wanna race? 

MJ being the G.O.A.T.

Michael Jordan recently made the largest individual contribution in the Make-A-Wish Foundation's history in celebration of his 60th birthday.

Spores in the wind

Very neat to watch.

Cute little shadow

Awww! 

Twitter down?

Send in the experts! 

Cyberpunk city

Peaceful.

Game development

Accurate.

Beauty

You, yes you reading this.

Dungeons & Dragons... and squirrels

Forbidden? That's alright, they'd probably kick my butt anyway.

Music time?

Sure, why not, it's been a while here are some tunes starting with this gem from Deftones' Chino Moreno. 

Beautiful Liar

One of the coolest collabs ever. 

Don't Keep Me Waiting

One of my faves on my workout/get stuff done playlist.

And there you have it, now it's time to bring our Evening Reading for February 15 to a close. Before we turn things over to Chatty, we want to take a moment to remind you that if you love what we do here at Shacknews and are looking for a way to show your support, you can do so by subscribing to Shacknews Mercury for as little as $1 a month.

Black and white cat with gold-colored eyes ooking directly at the camera
My boy Deku says if you haven't downloaded the Shackpets app yet, you should, it's free on iOS and Android and full of adorable pet pics, his included!

Now, it’s your turn Chatty! How has your Wednesday been treating you? Any fun finds from around the net you’d like to share with us? Drop ‘em in the comments!

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

