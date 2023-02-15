Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells 86% of Taiwan Semi (TSM) stock holdings Berkshire Hathaway is dumping Taiwan semi (TSM) shares after acquiring more last year.

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world’s largest conglomerates, with massive investments in a plethora of companies. Just a handful of months ago, Berkshire Hathaway increased its Taiwan Semi (TSM) holding when it bought up additional shares. However, Berkshire Hathaway is now parting with a large chunk of that stuck. The company is cutting it Taiwan Semi (TSM) position by 86 percent.

CNN reported today that it spotted a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway in which it reveals that it’s selling off a staggering 86 percent of its Taiwan Semi (TSM) stock. In the filing, Berkshire Hathaway stated that it had 8.3 million shares of the chip manufacturer, valued at $618 million. This is a stark contrast to November 2022, when the conglomerate owned 60 million Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares, valued at $4.1 billion.



Source: Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway neglected to give a reason for its mass selling of Taiwan Semi (TSM). That said, looking at the stock’s growth since November 2022, its value has soared, going from a low of $60.28 per share to as much as $97.96 per share this week. It’s possible that Berkshire Hathaway wanted to cash in on its profits before the volatile chip market caused Taiwan Semi’s (TSM) value to dip again. Interestingly enough, Berkshire Hathaway increased its Apple (AAPL) position after dumping Taiwan Semi (TSM) stocks. The biggest company in the world has seen its value consistently increasing since the start of the year.

With Berkshire Hathaway cutting the majority of its Taiwan Semi (TSM) holdings, it'll be interesting to see if it makes any other major moves in the near future. We'll also be paying close attention to Taiwan Semi itself, as the company's products are central to the tech and gaming industries.