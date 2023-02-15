Riot Forge 2023 roadmap kicks off with The Mageseeker in Spring 2023 The Mageseeker will be an action-RPG title coming to consoles and PC and focused on Sylas, with other games featuring Nunu and Ekko coming later this year.

While Riot Games continues to put much of its efforts on the likes of League of Legends and Valorant, Riot Forge is still around to publish stories in the LoL universe and apparently has big plans for 2023. We got a roadmap of what’s ahead for Riot Forge and it starts with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story coming to consoles and PC in Spring 2023. While this one will focus on spell-stealing revolutionary Sylas, games centered on the child and yeti combo Nunu and the time-bending punk hero Ekko will be coming out later in the year.

Riot Games revealed details of the 2023 Riot Forge roadmap on the publisher’s website and in a YouTube video on February 15, 2023. The roadmap begins with The Mageseeker. It’s an action-RPG title starring Sylas and his battle with Demacia. The city seeks to thwart what it deems forbidden magic, which has put the spell-stealing Sylas through some very tough times. In this game, players will play as Sylas as he seeks to raise an army of rebels against Demacia’s anti-magic efforts. The game is developed by Digital Sun (who made Moonlighter) and will come to consoles and PC sometime in spring 2023.

Riot Forge's 2023 roadmap kicks off with The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, developed by Digital Sun and coming to consoles and PC in spring 2023.

Source: Riot Forge

That wasn’t all the Riot Forge roadmap had for us. We also got to see teases of further games coming from Riot Forge. One was Convergence: A League of Legends Story, which looks to be a beat’em-up starring Ekko, a young genius on the streets of Zaun who uses time technology to survive. Convergence is made by Double Stallion and coming in summer 2023 to consoles and PC. Finally, there was Song of Nunu, which stars the titular Nunu. He’s a young boy who was lost in a snowstorm and saved by the yeti Willump. Song of Nunu looks to be a third-person action-adventure game and is developed by Tequila Works, who made Rime and The Sexy Brutale. It's coming to consoles and PC in fall 2023.

It would appear that Riot Forge has a lot on the slate for 2023, not including the massive plans for League of Legends itself this year. Stay tuned for more announcements and updates on Riot and Riot Forge games, here at Shacknews.