Roblox (RBLX) Q4 2022 earnings results beat revenue expectations The company pulled in a major win which saw its stock value shoot up on its booking for Q4 2022.

As we near some of the last closing financial quarters of the season for a number of major tech companies, Roblox is one of the latest major groups up to report today. The company finished up its Q4 2022 to cap off its fiscal year and, after some light quarters behind it, managed to put in a mostly winning quarter. Roblox’s earnings-per-share (EPS) just met expectations, but its revenue was a beat thanks to strong bookings putting Roblox over the expectations in Q4.

Roblox released its Q4 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on February 15, 2023. According to the report, Roblox’s revenue came in at $579 million USD, cut and dry. However, its bookings are where it made up a substantial amount of ground against expectations. With said bookings, Roblox posted $899.4 million against an expectation of $867 million. Meanwhile, its EPS was almost exactly where Wall Street analysts expected it to be, $0.48 loss per share against an expectation of the same amount. It beat the whisper number expectation as well, which expected a loss of $0.59 per share.

Roblox (RBLX) stock rose on the solid bookings detailed in the company's Q4 2022 earnings results.

Source: Google

Roblox stock was up on the day following its Q4 2022 results, due in large part to the win in its bookings. The company’s bottom line was up 17 percent against its previous year in Q4 2021. Last year, Roblox had missed earnings and EPS expectations and the company had underperformed in a few of the quarters that followed. However, Roblox still remains a highly popular brand. In Q1 2022, Roblox reported that its Daily Active Users (DAUs) averaged around 54.1 million. According to its most recent results, that number grew to 58.8 million in Q4 2022. Clearly, many fans are still playing the game frequently, which means many of them are likely buying Robux as well, which is Roblox’s main form of revenue.

With Roblox’s final quarter of 2022 in the books and looking decent, the company is going into Q1 2023 on a good note. Stay tuned for more tech earnings results reporting as it becomes available here at Shacknews.