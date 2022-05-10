Roblox (RBLX) averaged 54.1 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) in Q1 2022 Year over year growth shows Daily Active Users for Roblox up by 28 percent.

As the Roblox Corporation (RBLX) reports on its Q1 2022 financial results, it was revealed that Roblox averaged a whopping 54.1 million Daily Active Users (DAUs). Not only that, but year-over-year growth of the game’s Daily Active Users is up 28 percent, with Hours Engaged also up 22 percent, and revenue up 39 percent over the previous year.

Digging deeper into the company's first quarter 2022 financial results, a list of highlights were shared that further help summarize Roblox's impressive growth, and are as follows:

Revenue increased 39% over Q1 2021 to $537.1 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $156.4 million; Free cash flow was $104.6 million

Bookings decreased -3% over Q1 2021 to $631.2 million

Average Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 54.1 million, an increase of 28% year over year

Hours Engaged were 11.8 billion, an increase of 22% year over year

Average Bookings per DAU (ABPDAU) was $11.67

When it comes to how the company intends to support Daily Active User growth, Roblox CEO David Baszucki pointed to various, notable innovations that have been launched like spatial voice and layered clothing.

“We remained focused on delivering our innovation roadmap to unlock the full potential of the Roblox platform and drive long-term returns for investors,” said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.



“Over the past two quarters, we have launched a number of notable innovations including spatial voice and layered clothing that will continue driving user growth, engagement, and monetization.”

And for those itching to explore Roblox's first quarter 2022 results a bit more, there will be a live Q&A on Wednesday, May 11 at 5:30 a.m. (PT), 8:30 a.m. (ET), and the webcast will be open to the public. That said, anyone interested in listening in on the Q&A will first need to register with a business email and company name here.



Overall, it's wild to see the sort of numbers Roblox is pulling in, with 54.1 million Daily Active Users and DAU growth of 28 percent. It's also impressive to read about other areas of growth for Roblox, including how revenue is up by 39 percent.

After seeing these numbers, we're curious about your thoughts. Do you see Roblox continuing this level of growth?