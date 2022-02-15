Roblox (RBLX) Q4 2021 earnings release misses revenue and EPS expectations Roblox has released its Q4 2021 earnings report, showing a miss on both revenue and earnings-per-share expectations.

Roblox is one of the biggest ongoing online games, but its latest financial quarter wasn’t one to write home about. Roblox (RBLX) has released its Q4 2021 earnings, which came in below expectations for revenue and EPS.

Roblox (RBLX) shared its Q4 2021 earnings report on February 15, 2022. In the report, we learn that the company pulled in $770.1 million in revenue, which misses the $777.39 million expectation. It also reported a loss of $.25 a share, which sharply disappoints the $.11 per-share expectation. It’s also revealed that Roblox saw 49.5 million daily active users during this time.

Roblox (RBLX) will be holding an earnings call in order to further discuss its recent and future financial performance with shareholders and audiences. However, it won’t be taking place immediately after the publishing of the report as we usually see. Instead, the Roblox (RBLX) Q4 2021 earnings call will take place on Wednesday, February 16th, 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. It’s here that we’ll get a better insight into the previous quarter, as well as potential news on future plans for the popular sandbox game.

Following the release of Roblox’s (RBLX) Q4 2021 earnings report, the company’s stock price fell from $73.45 to $62.12 in after-hours trading.

Company CFO Michael Guthrie provided a statement in the earnings report.

The foundation we put in place that allows us to invest in our business while continuing to generate strong cash flow is one of the most unique aspects of our business. Our 2021 results demonstrate that the investments we were able to make in our technology and developer community are generating strong returns, and we will continue leaning into the business as we focus on the large, long-term growth opportunity ahead of us.

For more on the biggest financial news in gaming, stick with us here on Shacknews.