PlayStation releases PS VR2 HMD & Sense controller teardown videos Tech heads curious about what's under the hood of the PS VR2 and its controllers will be happy to see Sony's official teardown videos.

The PlayStation VR2 is on the cusp of launching this month and Sony is excited to share more about what we’ll be getting in the new VR headset and its controllers. The publisher has released new teardown videos for both the PS VR2 HMD and its Sense controllers that open up each device and show viewers exactly what kind of technology and fixtures are inside.

PlayStation released the PS VR2 headset and Sense controller teardown videos on its YouTube channel on February 14, 2023. This is one of the first times we’ve had a fully in-depth look at the guts of the PS VR2, its lenses, circuitry, and inside-out tracking technology. In particular, we get to see what’s under the PS VR2’s shells and casings when they are removed from the device and the functioning technology is exposed. That includes the camera fixtures and motion sensors of the device.

Next up is the teardown of the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Much like the headset teardown video, we get to see the casings removed from the new headsets motion controllers, which gives us a good look at the underlying technology that powers the PS VR2 Sense controllers’ Adaptive Trigger and Haptic Feedback functionalities. It’s not as big of a video as the HMD teardown, but it still provides an interesting look at the tech powering Sony’s new VR devices.

The PlayStation VR2 is set to launch this February 2023, and a large collection of launch titles has also already been confirmed. With little more than a week leading up to the launch, stay tuned for more PS VR2 coverage right here at Shacknews.