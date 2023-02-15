PS Plus Extra & Premium get Horizon Forbidden West & The Quarry next week PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers will get a number of AAA titles next week like Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, and more.

On the PS Blog, it was announced by Sony that PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers will be receiving several big titles next week. Among these are highlights like Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Borderlands 3, Tekken 7, Scarlet Nexus, Resident Evil 7 biohazard, and more. For those eager to start redeeming these games, they’ll be available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for February 2023 starting Tuesday, February 21.

Wondering what else will be available for PS Plus subscribers at the Extra and Premium tiers? Here’s the full list of games that’ll be offered starting on February 21!

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

The Quarry (PS4, PS5)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard (PS4)

Outriders (PS4, PS5)

Scarlet Nexus (PS4, PS5)

Borderlands 3 (PS4, PS5)

Tekken 7 (PS4)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4)

Oninaki (PS4)

Lost Sphear (PS4)

I am Setsuna (PS4)

The Forgotten City (PS4, PS5)

In addition to these games, PlayStation Premium will be adding a few must-play classics to the roster as well including The Legend of Dragoon (PS1), Wild Arms 2 (PS1), Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS1), and the recent remake of the classic of the same name, Destroy All Humans (PS4).

For more on everything coming to PS Plus tiers including Extra and Premium, be sure to take a look at the full post over on the PS Blog. Also check out some of our previous coverage including Sony raising guidance on PS5 sales in hopes of breaking 19 million units by end of FY2022, and the head of PlayStation Productions recently teasing a Twisted Metal TV series for 2023.