Sony raises guidance on PS5 sales, hoping to break 19 million units by end of FY2022 Following its strongest quarter of PS5 sales yet, Sony is confident it can move 6.2 million more PS5s in Q4 2022.

The PlayStation 5 had a break-out quarter for Sony as the company finished up its Q3 2022. The company reported and PS5 unit sales were up more than double the previous quarter, and now Sony is looking to cap off the year with some of the most impressive numbers for a PlayStation console yet. Where Sony previously guided for 18 million PS5 units over the course of FY2022, it has now boosted that number to 19 million.

This guidance was reported in Sony’s supplemental material for its Q3 2022 earnings results. In said results, Sony boasted figures of 7.1 million PS5 units sold for the quarter. That’s more than double the 3.3 million that were sold in Q2 2022. On the back of this strong quarter, Sony stated that it expects to sell 19 million units by FY2022’s end.

“Based on this result, we have set our sales forecast for the fiscal year at 19 million units,” Sony wrote. “By optimizing our operations, we are exerting every effort to sell as many units as possible to meet the strong demand.”

Sony's Q3 2022 PS5 sales chart shows it needs to sell 6.2 million PS5s if it wants to reach its 19 million unit goal by the end of FY2022.

Source: PlayStation

This would be impressive indeed. Even with the 7.1 million PS5 units sold in Sony’s Q3 2022, the company currently sits at 12.8 million units on the year. To reach the 19 million Sony is going for, it would have to move 6.2 million PS5s in its Q4 2022. Whether it can do this or not remains to be seen, but it’s worth noting that Sony was able to achieve the 7.1 million figure in a holiday season. That said, it also seems to have sorted out supply shortages for the time being and is better equipped to keep shelves and online retailers stocked through the coming quarter.

A lot of new users are buying PS5s as well, as Sony also reported that 30 percent of the PS5’s monthly active users (MAUs) had never played on PS4. Stay tuned as we continue to report on Sony, PlayStation, and other major tech companies reporting their quarterly results.