Sony claims 30% of PS5's MAUs had no activity on the PS4 Sony's Q3 2022 earnings results suggest that a large portion of PS5 players are entirely new, never having had account activity on PS4.

With Sony being the latest major tech company to report on its previous quarter, the company had some rather interesting details to share in its Q3 2022 earnings results. The PlayStation 5 had quite an impressive quarter, outselling any previous quarter of the console’s life thusfar. However, it’s not just PlayStation fans coming over from PS4. Sony claimed that since Q3 2022’s end, 30 percent of PS5’s monthly active users (MAUs) had never had account activity on the PS4, suggesting that 30 percent of all PS5 players are new users.

Sony included this detail in the supplemental materials of its Q3 2022 earnings results, which included deeper details on the company’s performance in the previous quarter. It was in the PlayStation 5 segment that Sony shared details about the division of PS5 MAUs between new users and those who came over from the PS4.

“Nearly 30% of PS5ʼs MAUs are users who never used PS4, so, with the spread of PS5, the acquisition of new users is progressing,” Sony wrote in its report.

Source: PlayStation

In addition, Sony claimed that MAUs for PS5 increased substantially over the course of December 2022 alone.

“Due to the penetration of PS5, the percentage of PS5 users in the number of monthly active users (“MAU”) in December increased to about 30%,” Sony continues.

It was a very strong quarter for Sony in general. In Q3 2022, Sony was able to move 7.1 million PS5s, more than double the units sold in Q2 2022. It was also the console’s best-selling quarter of all time, handily beating out Q3 2021’s 3.9 million units.

With such a strong conversion of existing PS5 users from PS4, as well as completely new users in the PS5 generation, it looks like Sony's supply issues are starting to let up.