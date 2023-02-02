Sony Q3 2022 earnings results reported 7.1M PS5s sold, more than double that of Q2 Handily overcoming Q2's console sales of around 3.3 million units, Sony had very strong holiday season with the PS5.

PlayStation company Sony was the latest tech giant to share its financial results for the quarter. Q3 2022 took Sony through the holiday season, and it looks to have been a lucrative one. In particular, PlayStation 5 hardware saw a skyrocket in sales for the quarter, moving more than double the previous quarter’s numbers and putting up the highest quarter of unit sales for the PS5 by far.

Sony shared its Q3 2022 earnings results on its investor relations website on February 2, 2023. The quarter was full of fairly good news for Sony, but one of the most eye-catching points was its games segment. It was here that Sony revealed that it moved around 7.1 million PS5 units throughout Q3 2022. This was over double Sony’s Q2 2022 PS5 sales which only reached 3.3 million. It’s also far more than Sony’s previous best quarter of PS5 sales which was Q3 2021 at 3.9 million units.

A look at Sony's PS5 hardware sales history shows Q3 2022 was easily the highest selling quarter ever for the current gaming platform.

Source: Sony

Obviously, Sony was pretty thrilled about the PS5’s performance over the previous quarter. The company even went as far as to raise its guidance for the end of its fiscal year, hoping to reach around 19 million units by the end of Q4 2022. As of Q3 2022, Sony is sitting at around 12.8 million units, so that would require a quarter of around 6.2 million PS5 unit sales. Nonetheless, Sony seems confident that it can get there.

With such a strong quarter of PS5 sales, it seems the console is finally available in abundance where previous quarters suffered from being unable to keep up with demand. For more coverage of Sony’s latest fiscal quarter and other tech companies reporting earnings results, keep it tuned right here at Shacknews.