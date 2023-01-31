Head of PlayStation Productions teases Twisted Metal TV series for 2023 PlayStaion Productions' Asad Qizilbash mused over a number of ongoing and upcoming PlayStation projects in the works for 2023, which included Twisted Metal.

It seems like TV adaptations of PlayStation IP are in full effect for 2023. Not only is The Last of Us garnering mass praise on HBO Max, but Twisted Metal may arrive this year, too. That is, if a certain tweet from head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash is to be believed. Though no date has been set yet, it seems the Twisted Metal TV series might make an appearance in 2023.

Asad Qizilbash shared a tweet on his personal Twitter which got folks talking on January 30, 2023. The tweet muses over PlayStation Productions’ ongoing successes and upcoming projects. The Last of Us was included in the tweet, as was Gran Turismo, which was confirmed to also be getting a TV series in May 2022, as reported by Game Informer. However, the cheekiest inclusion wasn't in the video clip Qizilbash shared, but rather his tweet itself, which included a clown and fire emoji, very likely a reference to Twisted Metal’s star character, Sweet Tooth.

Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash seemingly teases that the Twisted Metal TV series is among projects coming in 2023.

Source: Twitter

While Qizilbash’s tweet would suggest that Twisted Metal can be included in “this year in one elevator ride,” he was also quick to temper expectations in a follow-up tweet replying to a questions about the series.

“Glad you’re excited,” Qizilbash wrote. “No release time has been locked yet, but the team will be hard at work on it this year. That I can promise you.”

The Twisted Metal TV series is said to have been in the works since February 2021. Deadpool filmwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were tapped as writers for the new series, and it supposedly wrapped filming and was headed to post-production as of August 2022.

With that in mind, it would seem that the Twisted Metal TV series was in the homestretch anyways, but some confirmation is good. If Qizilbash is correct, maybe The Last of Us isn’t the only PlayStation IP TV series we’ll be enjoying in 2023. Stay tuned as we await further updates like a concrete release date.