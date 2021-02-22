Twisted Metal TV series is in the works from the Deadpool film writers The new Twisted Metal series is in the work at Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, tapping the talents of Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Twisted Metal has spent quite a bit of time out of the limelight in the gaming world. As beloved as the car combat series is, it hasn’t had a core game since 2012 on PS3. It doesn’t keep Twisted Metal from being in gaming conversations regularly though, and according to recent reports, we could be seeing some new Twisted Metal goods soon. A new Twisted Metal TV series is in production from Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions and they have tapped Deadpool filmwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as writers for the new series.

News of the Twisted Metal series was revealed in a recent report from the Verge. Though a series based on the Twisted Metal franchise has reportedly been in the works since 2019, it was very recently that sources familiar with the matter reported Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick being on board with the project.

“Twisted Metal’ is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation,” said Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash,. “We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans.”

With Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on board, there's a good chance we could see a Twisted Metal series with a tone similar to that of the beloved Twisted Metal 2.

Having written on the Deadpool and Zombieland films in the past, Reese and Wernick are seemingly a great fit for the Twisted Metal franchise. Though the more recent games since Twisted Metal Black featured a far more gritty and somber tone, the much beloved Twisted Metal 2 featured far more dark humor and that’s a style Reese and Wernick are arguably more than familiar with. Such being the case, it sounds like a Twisted Metal series is in very good hands with them penning the show.

Hopefully, this could also mean we see an official return of the Twisted Metal franchise as well. After all, the last time we got anything in gaming with the franchise was when it appeared in Rocket League. Destruction AllStars is a pretty good alternative on the PS5, but we wouldn’t mind seeing the original king of car combat make a full return. Stay tuned for more details as we follow the series and other news from the Twisted Metal franchise.